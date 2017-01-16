State Police continue to warn against an email scam surrounding the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Officials say scammers are posing as “claim officers” and contacting consumers telling them they have won $1 million from a Pennsylvania Lottery online drawing.

The email includes a gmail.com email address and a phone number with a 281 area code, neither of which are associated with the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Officials say scammers like these are difficult to prosecute because many times they are located out of the country.

The Pennsylvania Lottery will never ask for personal financial information or ask people to pay a processing fee to claim a prize.