Those considering a trip to the Pittsburgh Zoo in the next couple months should be aware of modified hours of operation.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium will be closed weekdays in January and February but will be open on weekends, as well as on Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day.

The limited hours of operation are due to crews making improvements a new escalator, carpeting, deep cleaning exhibits, preparing the area around a new exhibit, and other routine repairs.

All education classes and private rentals will continue as scheduled.

Written By: Ryan Saeler