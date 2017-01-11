The Pitt men’s basketball team will visit Louisville tonight in ACC play. Tip-off is 7pm. Pitt lost 77-66 at Syracuse Saturday. The Panthers are 12-4 overall. 1-2 in the ACC. Louisville enters the game 13-3 and are also 1-2 in the ACC. The Pitt men’s basketball team will visit Louisville tonight in ACC play. Tip-off is 7pm. Pitt lost 77-66 at Syracuse Saturday. The Panthers are 12-4 overall. 1-2 in the ACC. Louisville enters the game 13-3 and are also 1-2 in the ACC.

West Virginia upset #1-ranked Baylor 89-68 in Morgantown last night. The Mountaineers improved to 14-2 overall. Baylor dropped to 15-1, leaving Gonzaga as the only unbeaten men’s team.

The UConn women defeated South Florida 102-37 last night for the 90th consecutive win, which ties their own NCAA record. The Huskies are now 15-0 this season.

The University of Pittsburgh has announced Randy Juhl will be the acting athletic director as a search begins to replace Scott Barnes who left for Oregon State in December. Juhl also is chairing the search committee for the new Pitt A.D.