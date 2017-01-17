Even though we still have a couple more months of winter in store, local residents can think spring by planning to plant native trees and shrubs this spring.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun accepting orders for tree and shrub seedlings through their website, pgc.pa.gov. Two new offerings this year are ninebark and sycamore.

Planting native species of evergreens, shrubs, and fruit-and nut-bearing trees is a great way to provide habitat for deer and birds. Most seeds have been collected from Pennsylvania sources by Game Commission personnel.

Discounts are available for larger orders. Most seedlings will ship in the month of April.

Written By: Ryan Saeler