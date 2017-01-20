The Peoples Eat, Drink, Help program has benefited another local nonprofit organization.

A $2,000 check was presented Friday by Peoples Gas to the Butler Health System Caring Angel Program.

The check was presented at Pennies’ Bake Shop and Espresso Bar in the city of Butler.

The Eat, Drink, Help program supports local businesses, while at the same time benefiting local charities and nonprofits in an effort to build a stronger community. Peoples Natural Gas partners with a business, and that business chooses a local charity to support.

