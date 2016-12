The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight for a 7pm face-off. The Blue Jackets carry a 10-game winning streak into the game. The Pens lead the NHL in goals-scored. The Pens are 21-7-5 overall. The Blue Jackets are 21-5-4 overall. Pre-game on WISR 680am will be 6:30pm.

