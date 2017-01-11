The Pittsburgh Penguins begin a three-game road trip when they visit the Washington Capitals tonight. Face-off is 8:08pm. Pre-game is 7:30pm on WISR 680am. (The game is being televised nationally on the NBS Sports Network.)

The Pens begin the night tied with Washington and the New York Rangers, three points behind the first-place Columbus Blue Jackets in the Metropolitan Division.

Evgeni Malkin will join Sidney Crosby as the only Penguins in the NHL All-Star game January 29th. Crosby was voted captain of the Metropolitan Division team by fans.