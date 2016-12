The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New Jersey Devils tonight. Face-off is 7pm. Pre-game on WISR 680am will be 6:30pm. The Pens begin the night 22-8-5 overall and one point behind Columbus in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils are 13-14-7. Evgeni Malkin is second overall in points in the NHL with 39. He is three points behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Sidney Crosby is third with 38 points, but leads the NHL with 24 points.