The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Face-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR 680am is 7pm. The Pens will be without fourth line center Matt Cullen for the next 3-4 weeks. Cullen injured his right foot blocking a shot in the Washington game Monday. The Canadiens lead the Atlantic Division by nine points over Boston. They have 60 points this season. The Pens have 59 points, and trail Columbus and Washington by five points in the Metropolitan Division.