The Pittsburgh Penguins will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak tonight when they host the Washington Capitals. The Pens lost to the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Saturday, completing an 0-3 road trip. Tonight's game is the final regular-season game between the Pens and Caps. Face-off is 7pm. WISR will join the game following Knoch basketball.

The Pens are 18-2-2 at PPG Paints Arena this season. The Capitals defeated Philadelphia 5-0 Sunday for their ninth victory in a row. They lead the Metropolitan Division by one point over Columbus. The Pens are tied for third place with the New York Rangers, and are six points behind the Caps.