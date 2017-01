The Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Face-off is 7pm. WISR will join the game following Knoch basketball. The Pens are 13-0-1 in their past 14 home games. The Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Face-off is 7pm. WISR will join the game following Knoch basketball. The Pens are 13-0-1 in their past 14 home games.

Penguins left-winger Conor Sheary was named the NHL’s number one star Monday. He scored two goals three time over four games from January 16th through Sunday’s win against Boston.