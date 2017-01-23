The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Boston Bruins 5-1 Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. Conor Sheary scored twice for the Pens. Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each had a goal and three points. Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 44 of 45 shots on goal. Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are tied for second place in the NHL scoring race, two points behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Malkin had two assists Sunday. The Pens host St. Louis tomorrow night.

The game was delayed in the first period because of soft ice. The teams were sent to the first intermission, and played more than 26 minutes for the second period.

The Pens are now 30-11-5 overall with 65 points. They are three points behind first-place Columbus and Washington.