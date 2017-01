Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Penguins Friday Night in the 7-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Connor Sheary scored twice in the game and the Pens scored four goals in the second period. The other five goals were scored by Trevor Daley, Carl Hagelin, Chris Kunitz, Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin.

The Pens move on to play Boston on Sunday. WISR 680 am will have coverage of that game starting at 2:30 p.m. with the pregame show. Face off is 3:00 p.m.