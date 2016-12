The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils Friday night 4-1.

Sidney Crosby, Eric Fehr, Chad Ruhwedel and Patric Hornqvist scored for the Pens and Marc Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots in the Pittsburgh victory. The Pens are now 8-0-1 in their last nine home games.

Up next for the Penguins is the Devils again, only this time the game will be played in New Jersey. We’ll have coverage of the game on 680 am WISR on Tuesday December 27, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. Pregame starts at 6:30.