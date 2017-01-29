There is still time to register for a statewide sweepstakes to beat the winter blues.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office is teaming up with the Pennsylvania Association of Bed and Breakfast Inns and Farmstays for the Cabin Fever promotion.

One grand prize winner will be awarded a two-night stay at the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa in Sharon plus dinner for two each night at Stonewall’s Tavern and Ashley’s Gourmet Dining Room at the nearby Tara – A County Inn. Two runners up will receive a $100 gift certificate redeemable at bed and breakfasts that are members of the state association.

Winners will be notified in February. Enter the sweepstakes before Monday at visitPA.com.

Written by: Ryan Saeler