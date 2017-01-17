With a new political administration set to take office later this week, it’s becoming clear that changes are coming for the Affordable Care Act.

The Insurance Commissioner with the PA Insurance Department will talk about what some of those changes could mean to residents on PCNC’s Night Talk program Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Teresa Miller will discuss the future of the law as well as protections she hopes to see if changes are made for over one million residents of the state with coverage under the system also known as Obama Care.

PCNC airs on cable systems throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.

Written By: Ryan Saeler