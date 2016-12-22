Penn State Extension has launched a new website and will present educational workshops to help farms and businesses with new food safety regulations.

The Food and Drug Administration has begun increased enforcement of the Food Safety Modernization Act and in response, Penn State Extension welcomes those dealing with food to visit extension.psu.edu/fsma.

This act establishes regulations for farmers, food processors and feed manufacturers to prevent contamination and decrease cases of foodborne illness.

Additionally, educational workshops dealing with the FSMA will be presented by Penn State Extension around the state in 2017. A Produce Grower Certification will be held in Butler County on Feb. 21 and a Farm Food Safety Plan writing workshop on March 7.

