The Pittsburgh Penguins are back in action today, and for the first time in a week, as they will host the Tampa Bay Lightning this afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

Today’s game comes after the Penguins’ “bye week,” which gave the team six days off without any game action. The Penguins currently have an overall record of 25-8-5, which is good enough for 55 points and third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Pens are also riding a four game winning streak.

You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with coverage immediately following post game coverage of the Steelers’ Wild Card game on WISR 680AM and online at wisr680.com. Faceoff is set for 5pm.