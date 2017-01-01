The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens in overtime on Saturday night by a final of 4-3.

Scoring goals for the Pens included Patric Hornqvist, Phil Kessel, Connor Sheary, and Evgeni Malkin. With the game winning goal, Malkin also takes the league lead in points with 43. Captain Sidney Crosby, who’s five game scoring streak was snapped last night, is currently second in points with 42. Marc-Andre Fleury was the winning goalie.

The Penguins have the next week off, and will return to action next Sunday, January 8th, when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.