The City of Butler Parking Authority is raising parking permit rates beginning in January.

At a meeting Wednesday, officials voted to increase the cost of all permits by $10 per month.

Permits for most lots currently cost $50 per month and they will continue at that cost through December (before increasing to $60 per month).

Two other authority-owned lots will increase from $30 to $40 per month.

The increase was made as the authority is in the process of contributing $500,000 toward the Centre City Parking Garage in downtown Butler. The authority is also losing a significant amount of revenue from Butler County now that the new Government Center is complete.

The increase is expected to raise about $40,000 .

The Parking Authority has not increased permit rates since 2009.