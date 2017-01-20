A local Vietnam War veteran will be remembered and a new park shelter dedicated in his honor at a special ceremony this weekend.

Jim Dittmer, Commander of American Legion Post 117 in Butler, told our newsroom, “It’s in memory of Vic Rikal who was killed on a navy ship. The ship was rammed by another ship and he was onboard and got killed. He lived around Butler and he was a navy veteran who was KIA. They were going to dedicate it to his memory.”

The public is invited to attend a ceremony called Lest We Forget in honor of Rikal and all local citizens who have served to begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Institute Hill Playground.

Butler City Mayor Tom Donaldson has issued a proclamation dedicating Saturday as In Memory of Victor T. Rikal Sr. Day. Donaldson will also be on hand Saturday to participate in the ceremony.

“We’re going to advance the colors and then do the national anthem, a prayer, and pledge to the flag. I’ll give some acknowledgments to all the groups that helped with that playground and then we’re going to unveil the plaque, and if anybody from Vic’s family wants to make any remarks, and then we’re going to do eight bells and have a 21 gun salute too,” Donaldson explained.

Following a ceremony, the public is also invited to attend a free reception at American Legion Post 117 on South Main Street.

Written By: Ryan Saeler for the Butler Radio Network