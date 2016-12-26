With Christmas behind us, many communities across the state are preparing for unique New Year’s celebrations.

According to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, the City of Pittsburgh will be greeting 2017 with “The Future of Pittsburgh” illuminated ball made of recycled materials as well as fireworks and live entertainment.

Other communities will be dropping items as unique as a mushroom, a button, a wrench, a strawberry, bologna, a marshmallow peep, yuengling beer, a beaver, a kettle, and a pickle.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Tourism Office as well as New Year’s Eve activities around the state, go to visitPA.com.

Written by Ryan Saeler