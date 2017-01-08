Moraine State Park and the Butler County Federated Library System are teaming up later this week for an owl program for local residents.

At 10:30am on Thursday, preschool aged children and their parents are invited to Pavilion 7 at the McDanel’s Boat Launch for the one hour program that will feature hands-on owl activities. A story and craft are also planned for the program.

Event goers are also reminded to dress for the weather, and that severe weather would cancel Thursday’s event.

For more information, call 724-368-8811.