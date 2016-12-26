Now that Christmas is over, some people are already thinking about taking down their tree.

There are several options available to you if you want to recycle your live tree.

Locations that accept Christmas trees for recycling include:

-Back To Nature (Mercer Road, Butler)

-At both the Road Department & Fire Department in Penn Township

-Seneca Landfill on Hartmann Road in Evans City

-Slippery Rock Community Park on Main Street in Slippery Rock

-Cranberry Township will offer curbside collection for residents the first two weeks in January

-The Lions Club will pick trees up curbside in Zelienople and Harmony on Saturday, Jan. 14

Photo by Ed Bierman