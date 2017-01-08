One person has died in a weekend car crash in nearby Sugarcreek Township.

The State Police in Kittanning say that just after 11am on Saturday, a 55-year-old Pittsburgh man was traveling northbound on Route 268 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his Lincoln MKZ. The car then spun into a tree that was on the side of the road.

Officials say that the passenger in the car, a 53-year-old Pittsburgh man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Authorities believe that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash, and say that there was snow on portions of the road. Charges for the driver are pending lab results.