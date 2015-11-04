Ohio voters rejected a ballot proposal Tuesday that would have legalized both recreational and medical marijuana in a single vote.

The measure, known as Issue 3 on the ballot, would have allowed adults 21 and older to use, purchase or grow certain amounts of marijuana.

It also outlined a proposed regulatory and taxation scheme for cannabis and created a network of 10 growing facilities.

Also on the pot front, CNN reports Colorado voters are deciding what they want to do with the millions in revenue raised from its sale — return the funds to taxpayers or use it to pay for school construction and other things.

Photo by James St. John