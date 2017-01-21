Charges are pending against a man from North Carolina following a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Findley Twp., Mercer County.

Police say that 24-year-old Ricardo Castro of Charlotte, NC was driving 91 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79. During the traffic stop the officer conducted a search of the vehicle due to the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Castro was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and other related paraphernalia.

Police released Castro at the scene and charges are pending at this time.