No injuries were reported after a local man rolled his car while driving under the influence late Friday night in Concord Township.

The State Police say that around 11:30pm, a 28-year-old Chicora man was traveling east on Zion Church Road when he lost control of his Honda Accord.

Authorities say that the car then slid into a yard, and rolled onto its roof. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not suffer any injuries and was able to get out of his car without assistance.

During the investigation of the crash, authorities determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, and placed him under arrest.

Charges for the driver are pending.