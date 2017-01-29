The 2017 NHL All-Star Game is set for today, and will feature a unique format.

For this year’s All-Star Game, each division (Central, Pacific, Metropolitan, Atlantic) is scheduled for one game with the winner of both games advancing to the championship game. The first game, which will be between the Central and Pacific divisions, will be played at 3:30pm. The Metropolitan and Atlantic divisions will play at 4:30, with the championship game set for 5:30pm. Each game is set for 20 minutes, and will feature a 3-vs-3 format. The winning team will also receive a $1,000,000 prize.

As for the Pittsburgh Penguins, they will return to action on Tuesday night, as they will host the Nashville Predators. You can catch all of Tuesday’s action, starting with pregame coverage at 6:30pm on WISR 680AM. Facoff is set for 7:07pm.