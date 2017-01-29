The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl will be played today in Orlando, Florida.

Several Steelers were voted into the game, which includes runningback Le’veon Bell, quarterback Ben Rothlisberger, and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Offensive linemen David Decastro and Maurkice Pouncey were voted in as well. Only one of the prior mentioned Steelers, guard David Decastro, will play in Sunday’s game, as the other four declined their invitation.

Kickoff for today’s Pro Bowl is set for 8pm, and will be televised on ESPN.