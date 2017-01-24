As a result of ongoing feedback from NASCAR’s fans, there will be changes to the format of all races in the top three NASCAR divisions. The goal of the changes is to make racing better from start to finish and also add more memorable moments along the way.

Below is a short synopsis of the changes to take place starting with the Can-Am Duel at Daytona on February 23rd.

Changes in short:

– Races will be divided into 3 stages

o Stages 1 and 2 each approximately 25-30 percent of the race distance

Each stage will have a winner flagged at a designated lap. The race will then go to caution between stages followed by a mandatory pit stop for each team

o The Final Stage will consist of the remaining distance – normal race finish rules (i.e., green, white, checkers)

– Stages 1 & 2 will award points

o The top ten finishers of stage 1 & 2 will receive championship points (from 10 points to 1 point)

o Stage winners will receive one (1) “segment winner point bonus” for NASCAR Postseason/Playoff seeding, but will NOT receive a playoff berth for a stage win

– Final Stage

o Race (aka the Final Stage) winners of each points event still earn a berth into the playoffs

o Pays points 1st thru last place finisher

– Format will begin for NASCAR Camping World Trucks, NASCAR Xfinity, & Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the first race of the 2017 season

o The Can-Am Duel will be treated segments, paying points to the top-10 finishers. Duel winners will NOT earn bonus points or a berth for the post-season. The Daytona 500 will be the first MENCS race with three (3) full segments.

– Who came up with this?

o A panel of drivers, teams, track officials, and NASCAR helped develop the changes

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, & Joey Logano represented the current drivers

Joe Gibbs Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Roush Fenway Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing represented the current teams

Former drivers Jeff Gordon & Jeff Burton also participated