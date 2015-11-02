Several people have been injured as a result of a few accidents in Butler Township Monday.

The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident on Whitestown Road near the Municipal Building. Shortly after, a crash with injuries was reported on Litman Road. Finally, a three vehicle accident on New Castle Road was called in around 2:30.

Butler Township emergency units responded to each scene to detour traffic for a short time and assist with cleanup.

The cause of the crashes and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Written by Ryan Saeler