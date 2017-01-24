High School Sports Scores from Monday:

Girls Basketball:

–Butler-39 North Hills-37.

–Pine-Richland-50 Seneca Valley-39.

–North Allegheny-54 Shaler-24.

–CW North Catholic-58 Burrell-30.

–Deer Lakes-39 Knoch-37.

–Freeport-51 Highlands-43.

–Mars-45 Carlynton-40.

Boys Basketball:

–Seneca Valley-61 West Allegheny-41.

–Freeport-78 Summit Academy-69.

–AC Valley-66 Tidioute Charter-42.

Tonight: the Knoch boys travel to West Allegheny. Hear the game with Scott Briggs on WISR 680am (and at wisr680.com) beginning with the pre-game at 7:20pm. Tip-off is 7:30pm.

The Butler boys will visit Shaler tonight. Tyler Friel will have the coverage on WBUT 1050am and at wbut.com beginning at 7:20pm. Tip-off is also 7:30pm.