High School Sports Scores from Monday:
Girls Basketball:
–Butler-39 North Hills-37.
–Pine-Richland-50 Seneca Valley-39.
–North Allegheny-54 Shaler-24.
–CW North Catholic-58 Burrell-30.
–Deer Lakes-39 Knoch-37.
–Freeport-51 Highlands-43.
–Mars-45 Carlynton-40.
Boys Basketball:
–Seneca Valley-61 West Allegheny-41.
–Freeport-78 Summit Academy-69.
–AC Valley-66 Tidioute Charter-42.
Tonight: the Knoch boys travel to West Allegheny. Hear the game with Scott Briggs on WISR 680am (and at wisr680.com) beginning with the pre-game at 7:20pm. Tip-off is 7:30pm.
The Butler boys will visit Shaler tonight. Tyler Friel will have the coverage on WBUT 1050am and at wbut.com beginning at 7:20pm. Tip-off is also 7:30pm.