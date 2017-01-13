A fundraiser is being held this weekend to benefit a local woman and raise awareness of ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease).

Miles For Melissa, to help Melissa Cordek with expenses related to her recent diagnosis of ALS, will be held Saturday (1/14) at American Legion Post 778.

Doors open for a painting party at 11:30 a.m. continuing to 2 p.m. A Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Finally, The Pulse Band will play from 7 to 10 p.m. The day will also include a basket raffle as well as a 50/50 raffle. Tickets for each event can be purchased separately or a package deal for adults is $45 and kids is $25.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets presale or ask questions by calling 412-580-1718.

Written By: Ryan Saeler