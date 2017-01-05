Merle D. Staiger, age 91, of Slippery Rock passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Merle was born July 20, 1925 in Slippery Rock to the late Daniel Staiger and Julianna Flora Klein Staiger. Merle proudly served his county as a member of the United States Navy during World War II. He was a Troop Transport Gunners Mate Third Class onboard the USS Sandoval in the Pacific. Merle was a member of the St. John’s Methodist Church. He faithfully visited the shut ins and those in nursing homes until his health declined and he was unable to do so. He operated his own auto body repair shop for many years and was a Brady Township Supervisor for over thirty years. Merle loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going for long walks and rides in the country.

Merle is survived by his daughters, Barbara Rock of West Sunbury and Faith(Frank)Barron of Slippery Rock; his son, Donald(Helen)Staiger of Slippery Rock; his grandchildren, Jennifer(Jason)Soose, Joshua(Devon)Rock, Matthew Barron and Kristina(Bob)Krusey; and his great grandchildren, Darrion, Baylen and Brisha Rock and Abigail Krusey. Also surviving are one sister, Virginia McClelland of Butler; two brothers, Hugh Staiger of Palmyra, VA and John(Guretta) Staiger of Butler and many nieces and nephews.

Merle was preceded in death by his wife, Irene H. Staiger, who passed away April 15, 1996, his son, Dale Staiger and his son-in-law, Bill Rock.

The family will receive friends at the William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, West Sunbury from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 Friday, January 6, 2017 and from 10 until 11 Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the St. John’s Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Jean Smith, his pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided at the church by the Lyndora American Legion Post 778 and the Butler VFW Post 249 and the Butler American Legion Post 117.

