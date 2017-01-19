The investigation into an incident last year has resulted in multiple charges against a former Mercer County police officer.

According to the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, an investigation began in November of 2016 into 34-year-old Tyler Valimont, who was a former police officer with the city of Farrell. The victim in this case is a 27-year-old female.

Valimont faces charges including Official Oppression, Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Governmental Function, and Prostitution and Related Offenses. All charges are summary offenses and not felony grade charges.

The PA Office of the Attorney General will be prosecuting this case.

Written by Ryan Saeler