Mary Ann Mellish, 75, of North Oakland Dr., Chicora, went to be with the Lord late Wednesday evening, January 18, 2017 at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.

Mary Ann was born in Butler on June 5, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Ralph B. and Mary M. Benson Weiland.

She was a graduate of Butler High School. In her earlier years, Mary Ann had worked at Western Auto in Butler and later Napoli’s Pizza and she operated the concession stand at her sister Shirley’s Shade Tree Speedway. She was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Butler and belonged to the Christian Mothers and was a Sunday School teacher at St. Joseph Church in the Village of North Oakland. Mary Ann was involved with her grandchildren in the Drama Club at St. Wendelin’s School. She was a dedicated and loving grandmother who took great pride in helping to raise her grandchildren, taking them to school activities and other functions. Mary Ann was active and travelled with members at the Chicora Senior Center. She was a caregiver to many throughout her life, always putting the needs of others first. She was well known for baking beautiful wedding cakes and enjoyed painting, crafts, ceramics, sewing, camping, and line dancing. Above all, Mary Ann treasured the company of her family and friends. She was a true leader and will be missed by many.

Mary Ann was married at St. Wendelin’s Church to Andrew E. Mellish on May 15, 1965. He preceded her in death on June 9, 2009.

She is survived by a daughter, Tina Marie Scarborough of Chicora and Tina’s husband, Eric, of Mars; two grandchildren, Alex M. and Madelynn R. Scarborough of Chicora; three brothers, Guy E. Weiland and his wife, Cindy, Leonard Weiland and his wife, Beth, Gerald L. Weiland and his companion Sherry Dengler; five sisters, Cecilia Schmeider and her husband, Herbert, Margaret Dickman and her husband, Rodney, Elizabeth “Betty” Green and her husband, Peter M., Norine Rowley, Shirley Garing and her husband, Jerry, all of Butler, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by two sisters Rita Ehrman and Rosalie Bentley.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd., Chicora, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday from St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 St. Wendelin Rd., Butler, with the Rev. Matthew McClain, church pastor, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Village of North Oakland. Memorial contributions for an education fund for Mary Ann’s grandchildren may be made payable to Gerald L. Weiland, and mailed to Huntington Bank, PO Box 291, Chicora, PA 16025, mark memo, Education Fund. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

