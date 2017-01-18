The Mars Area School Board is continuing contract negotiations with the district’s support personnel staff.

Custodial, Paraprofessional and Secretarial employees at Mars have been without a contract for nearly two years but another bargaining session is scheduled for Thursday.

According to district Solicitor Tom Breth, the main point of disagreement is the district’s desire for employees hired before 2012 to come more in line with compensation packages given to employees hired after 2012. As part of negotiations, the district solicited bids last year for outside vendors to provide those services and it was determined that the district could save almost $2 million if a change was made.

Mars currently employs about 90 total support staff employees. The last negotiating session between the two groups was held Dec. 20.

