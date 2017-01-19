Students at a local high school are donating a framed American flag to be displayed at a new fire station.

The Mars Area High School Student Council will be presenting the flag to Adams Area Fire District firefighters once construction is complete this spring at their new facility along Route 228.

Supportive statements and inspirational quotes from Mars Area High School students have been written around the edges of the flag.

The purpose of the project is to show support for local emergency personnel and the group plans to donate other flags to other departments in the area.

Written By: Ryan Saeler for the Butler Radio Network