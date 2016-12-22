The Mars Area School District has reached a contract extension with their teachers union.

The three year deal with the Mars Area Education Association goes into effect July 1, 2017 after the current deal expires June 30, 2017.

According to the Mars School board, the new extension is good for students, fair for staff, and responsible to taxpayers, and financially sustainable. District administrators say that the deal contains significant changes to health care.

Once the contract has been finalized, the details will made available to the public through a Right to Know request. Request forms can be found on the district’s website at marsk12.org.

Written by Ryan Saeler