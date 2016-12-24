Marguerite Beachem Reeder, a long- time resident of Butler County, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in Manassas, Virginia following a short illness. Marguerite was born to Harry Kenneth and Emma Gardner Beachem on February 27, 1933 in Euclid, PA. She was married to L. Paul Reeder in 1950 who passed away in 2008. Marguerite was one of five children. She is preceded in her death by her siblings Kenneth Beachem, Doris Baird, Tim Beachem, and Irene Cipolla. Marguerite was the mother of five children. Three of her children preceded her in death Pamela Rockhill, Michael Reeder, and Mark Reeder. She is survived by her son, Paul Reeder of Prospect, PA and her daughter, Laura Welsh of Manassas, Virginia. Marguerite is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

Marguerite was a member of the First English Lutheran Church in Butler, PA. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 26, 2016 from 6 to 8 at the William F. young Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, West Sunbury, PA. Visitation will also be held from 10 to 11 Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the funeral home. Services will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kimberly VanDriel officiating.

Burial will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

If desired online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.