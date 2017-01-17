Police in several counties are looking for a man wanted for drug and other charges.

State Police say 26-year-old Patrick Rodgers of New Castle is accused of bringing a ‘significant amount’ of marijuana into a hotel room he rented at the Monroe Heights Hotel in Springfield Township, Mercer County last year. The marijuana was discovered by a housekeeper.

In addition to that charge, police say Rodgers is wanted by Butler and Lawrence county police on separate incidents.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodgers is asked to contact police.