One man faces DUI charges following an incident during the early morning hours of January 20, 2017.

State police in Butler report seeing Alan Dale Gilliland drive off of the roadway while traveling north on Sunset Drive in Center Twp. Police initiated a traffic stop and determined that Gilliland was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was then taken to the State Police Barracks in Butler and charged with DUI.

This investigation remains open at this time.