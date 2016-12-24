A man from Erie, PA suffered serious injuries after he was involved in a two car crash and ejected from his vehicle.

State police in Mercer say 32-year-old Gregory Taylor ran a red light at the intersection of route 19 and route 358 in Perry Twp., Mercer County Thursday morning around 8:45 a.m. At that point he was struck by an oncoming vehicle in the drivers side door which flew open on impact. Taylor was then thrown from the vehicle and landed on the roadway. His vehicle continued traveling out of control until it hit a street sign and came to a stop in a nearby field.

The other driver, 29-year-old Christopher Reynolds of Franklin, PA was not injured in the wreck. Taylor, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was flown to St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

He was also cited for running the red light and for not wearing a seat belt.