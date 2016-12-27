Those looking for a fun way to begin the New Year off on the right foot are invited to come out to Moraine State Park this weekend.

A ‘First Day Hike’ is planned for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. leaving from the bike rental parking lot on the North Shore.

Members of the Butler Outdoor Club will lead the hike southwest on the North Country Trail.

Hikers can choose to hike between one and six miles over moderate terrain. Those planning to participate should dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring water and snacks.

Written By: Ryan Saeler