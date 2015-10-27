An autopsy done Monday on the Cranberry Township runner who collapsed and died near the finish line of a Pittsburgh race was inconclusive.

Officials say a cause of death will not be made until the results of toxicology and tissue tests are available. That could take months.

32-year-old Michael Kovacic died shortly after collapsing near the finish line of the EQT Pittsburgh 10-Miler race in downtown Pittsburgh.

Kovacic was married with two children.

Paramedics treated 23 runners at the race Sunday. More than 4,000 people participated.

The course started near Pittsburgh’s Station Square and stretched through the West End, the North Side and the Strip District, before finishing downtown.