The Butler Road Race is nearing its finish line.

The organization behind the event has decided this year will be the race’s final event after a 42-year run.

Board President Mike Franko said the decision to end the local tradition was a difficult one but the board has not been able to recruit new members to take over important organizational roles from core members who have been active for over 35 years.

The Butler Road Race was created in 1976 as a downtown Butler event held in conjunction with out nation’s bicentennial. Since 1993, nearly $390,000 has been provided to Butler County Cross Country runners through Butler Road Race Scholarships.

Written By: Kayla Molczan for the Butler Radio Network