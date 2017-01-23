The Butler Road Race is nearing the finish line.

According to a press release issued by the group’s board of directors, June 24th, 2017 will be the final race of the event’s 42 year history.

Board President Mike Franko said that the decision to end the local tradition was a difficult one but the board has not been able to recruit new members to take over important organizational roles from core members who have been active for over 35 years.

Cross Country runners graduating in 2018 from the eight county high schools will be the final class to be eligible for Butler Road Race Scholarships for Kids academic awards. Since 1993, nearly $390,000 has been provided to Butler County Cross Country runners through Butler Road Race Scholarships.

Written by Ryan Saeler