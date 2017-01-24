A local mentoring organization is teaming up with an area restaurant for a fundraiser this week.

Applebee’s at Butler Crossing will donate 15 percent of checks of participating diners to Connecting 2 Tomorrow on Wednesday (JAN 25).

Anyone interested in donating needs to print a flyer about the donation and present the paper to their server on Wednesday. January is National Mentoring Month and Connecting 2 Tomorrow is a local non-profit dedicated to providing teens and young adults with life skills through mentoring.

To get a flyer for this event, go to connecting2tomorrow.org.

Written By: Ryan Saeler for the Butler Radio Network