A man from Butler will ride home in a brand new, Ford pickup truck this afternoon after winning the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team” sweepstakes.

The contest was sponsored by Neighborhood Ford Store and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The local man’s ticket was pulled from tens of thousands of entries to win a black 2016 Ford F-150 SuperCrew pickup truck, completely wrapped in Steelers colors and logos.

The man will be presented with the truck this afternoon at Butler County Ford on Main Street in downtown Butler.

Photo Courtesy: Butler County Ford